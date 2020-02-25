

John Whitcomb Hiller (Age 84)



Local cinematographer and photographer, passed away January 14, 2020 at INOVA Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria due to coronary artery disease. Born February 25, 1935 in Altadena, California to Sarolta Katinka Szendeffy and Jack Slayden Hellar, he was captivated by cameras from childhood.

He studied photography at The Art Center School in Los Angeles and worked as a photographer at The Arcadia Tribune before learning to use a movie camera in the Army. After his discharge, he worked in Hollywood, then moved into industrial filmmaking before relocating to Washington, DC where he made films for the American Red Cross, USIA, and U.S. Navy.

In 1970 he went to work for the Smithsonian's new Motion Picture Unit. He remained at the Institution for 31 years as a producer, director, director of photography, cinematographer, videographer, editor and still photographer. His work resulted in 131 films and videos used in exhibits and broadcast media.

At 59 he returned to college to complete his B.A. at Goddard College, staying on to earn his M.A. in 1997. His thesis was titled With Leni on My Mind: A Personal Journey into Documentary Film, Ethics, Leni Riefenstahl and Self-discovery.

Over the years his films received some 135 awards including one Oscar (The Stone Carvers 1985), an Oscar nomination (Generation on the Wind 1980), 20 Emmys, including five for Outstanding Individual Achievement, and 31 C.I.N.E. Golden Eagle Awards.

When the Smithsonian closed their productions office in 2001, he continued as a behind the scenes volunteer in the Photo History Collections. After he finally retired, he was active in the local arts community. He is survived by his wife, Alyssa Pease, and four children from a previous marriage: Leslie Ann Hiller, Jeffrey Whitcomb Hiller, Mark Elden Hiller, and John Edward Hiller, and a grandson, Forrest Whitcomb Hiller. A memorial will be held this summer in the Washington area. Donations may be made to Del Ray Artisans, 2704 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria, VA 22301.