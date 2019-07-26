

John Hogan



On July 22, 2019 John P. Hogan (age 81) passed away peacefully. Proud of his Irish Brooklyn, NY upbringing, Jack was a citizen of the world. Working overseas in many different countries, he was always happy to return to his Brookland home in Washington, DC. Jack had a passion for social justice and service, striving to make the world a better place and inspiring others to do the same. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Jo, and daughters, Pilar Closkey (Sean), Maura Donohue (Brendan), and Clare Reidy (Patrick) and nine grandchildren who will miss him dearly. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. at the Franciscan Monastery at 1400 Quincy St NE. Family will receive friends before mass at 9 a.m. at the church.