HOGLUND John W. Hoglund John W. Hoglund, director emeritus, Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI), passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. The cause of death was complications of Parkinson's disease. John was a nationally renowned and much loved leader in the fields of fire fighting education, fire prevention, and public safety. He was a man of faith, family, and service. John was born in Ashland, Wisconsin on October 4, 1930, and grew up in the nearby town of Mellen. In high school John was a Junior Forest Ranger and a National 4-H Club winner, played varsity basketball, and delivered two daily newspapers. At age 16 John fought wildland fires with the U.S. Forest Service and joined the Mellen Volunteer Fire Department, where he would eventually become chief at a very young age. When the Korean War began, John interrupted his university studies to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps with his brother James. He graduated from Northland College in Ashland and became Assistant Director of Safety Services for the State of Wisconsin in Madison. He was also a part-time firefighting instructor for the State Board of Vocational and Adult Education. In 1963 John joined the faculty of the Maryland Fire Service Extension Department, University of Maryland. In 1970 he became director and collaborated with University officials, fire service organizations, and Annapolis legislators to nurture the funding and growth of statewide emergency services training and education, leading to the 1975 legislative mandate that created the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute. During his 22-year tenure as director, MFRI opened six statewide regional fire training centers and broadened its curriculum to include state of the art fire, safety, and rescue training programs. Today MFRI is a nationally recognized fire training and educational institute. John was an early champion of diversity in the fire service for both women and minorities. The International Society of Black Professional Fire Fighters honored him for these efforts in 1975 and more recently at the 8th Annual Salute Dinner in Baltimore. The Virginia Equity/Diversity Advisory Committee also honored him for his work in this area. At the national level, John formed lasting bonds with multiple organizations to improve firefighting training and safety. From 1962-1973, John was a member and officer of the International Society for Fire Service Instructors. John served six terms on the Joint Council of National Fire Service organizations. He was a founding/24 year member of the National Professional Qualifications Board (the "ProBoard") formed in 1972 to address the need to standardize firefighting training around the country. He served 25 years, 17 as chairman, on the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Technical Committee on Fire Service Training and Education. From 1982 to the present John served on the Board of the International Fire Service Training Association (IFSTA), Oklahoma State University, Fire Protection Publications, the author and publisher of training manuals and books worldwide He has served as president of the Maryland Fire Chief's Association and was honored to serve as its Chaplain for many years. John was inducted into the Maryland State Firemen's Association's Hall of Fame for his contributions to the Maryland fire service. His many other awards and recognitions included being the recipient of IFSTA's Everett Hudiberg Trophy for significant contributions to the training of fire service personnel. He founded and attended all 51 years of the annual Chief Officers Seminar, which on the 50th anniversary was renamed the John W. Hoglund Maryland Officers Seminar. John was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Landover Hills, Maryland and a charter member of the Fellowship of Christian Fire Fighters. He was a member and past president of the Prince George's County Rotary Club, maintaining a perfect attendance record for decades. Survivors include his beloved wife Nancy; children Jackie Hoglund, Jeanne Velasco, John Hoglund IV, and Jennifer Henkens; and grandson Matthew Velasco. He is also survived by sister-in-law Florence Hoglund, brother-in law Ronald Roethig and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother James Hoglund and sister Carol Ann Sutton. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Fire Prayer Service from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7301 Annapolis Road, Landover Hills, MD 20784 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, followed by a reception at the church. Interment will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Donations may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial (

He graduated from Northland College in Ashland and became Assistant Director of Safety Services for the State of Wisconsin in Madison. He was also a part-time firefighting instructor for the State Board of Vocational and Adult Education. In 1963 John joined the faculty of the Maryland Fire Service Extension Department, University of Maryland. In 1970 he became director and collaborated with University officials, fire service organizations, and Annapolis legislators to nurture the funding and growth of statewide emergency services training and education, leading to the 1975 legislative mandate that created the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute. During his 22-year tenure as director, MFRI opened six statewide regional fire training centers and broadened its curriculum to include state of the art fire, safety, and rescue training programs. Today MFRI is a nationally recognized fire training and educational institute. John was an early champion of diversity in the fire service for both women and minorities. The International Society of Black Professional Fire Fighters honored him for these efforts in 1975 and more recently at the 8th Annual Salute Dinner in Baltimore. The Virginia Equity/Diversity Advisory Committee also honored him for his work in this area. At the national level, John formed lasting bonds with multiple organizations to improve firefighting training and safety. From 1962-1973, John was a member and officer of the International Society for Fire Service Instructors. John served six terms on the Joint Council of National Fire Service organizations. He was a founding/24 year member of the National Professional Qualifications Board (the "ProBoard") formed in 1972 to address the need to standardize firefighting training around the country. He served 25 years, 17 as chairman, on the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Technical Committee on Fire Service Training and Education. From 1982 to the present John served on the Board of the International Fire Service Training Association (IFSTA), Oklahoma State University, Fire Protection Publications, the author and publisher of training manuals and books worldwide He has served as president of the Maryland Fire Chief's Association and was honored to serve as its Chaplain for many years. John was inducted into the Maryland State Firemen's Association's Hall of Fame for his contributions to the Maryland fire service. His many other awards and recognitions included being the recipient of IFSTA's Everett Hudiberg Trophy for significant contributions to the training of fire service personnel. He founded and attended all 51 years of the annual Chief Officers Seminar, which on the 50th anniversary was renamed the John W. Hoglund Maryland Officers Seminar. John was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Landover Hills, Maryland and a charter member of the Fellowship of Christian Fire Fighters. He was a member and past president of the Prince George's County Rotary Club, maintaining a perfect attendance record for decades. Survivors include his beloved wife Nancy; children Jackie Hoglund, Jeanne Velasco, John Hoglund IV, and Jennifer Henkens; and grandson Matthew Velasco. He is also survived by sister-in-law Florence Hoglund, brother-in law Ronald Roethig and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother James Hoglund and sister Carol Ann Sutton. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Fire Prayer Service from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7301 Annapolis Road, Landover Hills, MD 20784 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, followed by a reception at the church. Interment will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Donations may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial ( firehero.org ) or the National Fire Heritage Center ( fireheritageusa.org ).

