

John Timothy Holland "Tim"



"Though you lose the body, you do not die."

- Lao Tzu

Tim was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 9, 1938 during a hurricane, and died in Washington, DC of metastatic melanoma on May 13, 2020, during the global pandemic. Tim always had a flair for drama.

A graduate of Phillips Andover Academy and Dartmouth College, he played trombone in the Andover Aces Jazz Band and majored in literature and Political Science at Dartmouth. His passion for learning continued through his life as he audited classes at Columbia University, Georgetown University, and the Jung Institute. Tim embarked on a successful career in advertising as an executive at Gray Advertising, Chesebrough-Pond's, and Citibank. He also headed the marketing department for American Security Bank, in Washington, DC.

Tim had a deep and abiding love of words and literature. He left the corporate world to embrace a career teaching writing skills and identifying and publishing talented writers by restoring a short story literary magazine, The Crescent Review, illustrated by Savannah College of Art and Design students. Ultimately, Tim discovered his great passion as a teacher. He was a Leader many years for the Colby Great Books program and the Poconos Great Books Seminars. Four years ago, he joined the faculty at OSHER, a continuing education program at Johns Hopkins. His students remember him as a gifted teacher fascinated by ideas who helped them read deeply and empathically.

Tim was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer (Holland) Johnson, and is survived by his former wife, Jean (Eubanks) Holland; sisters, Sherry (Tom) and Stacy (Scrap) Holland; daughter, Janice Holland (John); sons, Tom and Jim (Lorri) Holland; and adored granddaughters, Bethany, Caroline, and Julia Holland; along with an interesting collection of nieces, cousins and grandnephews.

Donations in Tim's honor can be sent to OSHER at Johns Hopkins University,

301-294-7048. Tim donated his body to the Georgetown University School of Medicine.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.