

JOHN D. HOLLANDSWORTH



Passed away June 15, 2019. John was warm and intellectual and led a very relaxing life after his retirement from Navy Federal Credit Union where he worked for over 25 years as a Loan Officer and Supervisor. When he retired he spent his time watching sports, playing trivia and spending his time with family and friends. He beamed when he talked about his family, his two children Jessica and Jason and his granddaughter Naomi brought a whole new joy to his life, and finding out he had a grandson on the way multiplied that joy. He had three sisters, Denise (and his brother-in-law Miles), Melissa and Jeanie and several nieces and nephews, Christa, Eric, Felicia (and John) and Mark (and Ashlee) and his great nieces and nephew. He loved to read and was a history buff, he also loved politics, but you had to be careful what you said or it would unleash his strong opinions. After his stroke he moved in with Cindy and Dale to be closer to his children,

he still remained independent and made a whole new group of friends who he cared for very much. Although he spent much of his later life in Maryland and Virginia, West Virginia was always home to him. Services at White Hall Baptist Church. He will be loved and missed.