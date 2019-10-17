JOHN RANDOLPH HOOk
On October 11, 2019, John Randolph Hook, beloved husband of the late Patricia Quinlan Hook; adored father of Mark Hook (Gail), Cathleen Schmalberger (Fritz), and Carol Herrmann (Cameron); loving grandfather of John (Alison), Brian (Jennifer), Katie (Brian), Colleen (Kevin), Matthew (Kimberly), Patrick, the late Caroline, and Kelly; adoring great-grandfather of William, Maddy, Rose, Ava, and Quinlan; dear brother of Augustine L. Hook; cherished son of the late Charles Augustine Hook and the late Dorothy Minerva Weyer. Also survived by many loving and loyal friends, with whom he kept in close touch. John was born in Baltimore and as the son of Gus Hook, Superintendent of Baltimore City Parks, was raised on the 13th hole of Clifton Park Golf Course in Baltimore. He attended the Shrine of the Little Flower parish school and graduated from Mt. St. Joseph High School in 1946. In addition, John was a proud graduate of USMA at West Point, Class of 1951; he also earned his Master's degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University
and his Doctorate of Public Administration from the University of Southern California. After a 30-year military career, John spent 20 years as Chairman of the Business and Economics Department at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He was also the author of four books on leadership, management and adventuring. John adored his family and loved to say that no one in the family had a down-side. His favorite moments were time spent laughing and relaxing with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. John also loved a good walk, a trip to Starbucks, an interesting book, a glass of wine, dinner with family, a day at the beach and political news. Known in the family as the eternal optimist, John was always upbeat and incredibly generous. He was the best of the best, and his family will love and miss him always. The family will be holding a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ellicott City, MD on Saturday, November 9 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Foundation. For condolences and donation information, please go online to