JOHN ALLEN HOPKINS, ESQ.
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Hopkins; eight siblings, Tracey, Herm, Jessica, Alexcia, Asa, Tai-Shan, David, and Cassandra Hopkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Hopkins was preceded in death by his father William Hopkins. Mr. Hopkins will lie in state at Greater Lighthouse Church, 5201 Baltimore Ln., Lanham, MD on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment in Fort Lincoln Cemetery.