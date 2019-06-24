

John Joseph Horn



John "Jack" Joseph Horn passed away on June 14, 2019. Jack was born on December 19, 1953, in Atlanta, GA. He is the son of Dorothy Marie Wells and Fred Robert Wentzel. Following graduation from Robert E. Lee High School, Jack enlisted in the John "Jack" Joseph Horn passed away on June 14, 2019. Jack was born on December 19, 1953, in Atlanta, GA. He is the son of Dorothy Marie Wells and Fred Robert Wentzel. Following graduation from Robert E. Lee High School, Jack enlisted in the United States Navy . He was an accomplished wrestler, gymnast, artist, and a music enthusiast. Jack was a valued employee of Verizon until his retirement.

Jack is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary Horn of Sharon, PA. He was the loving brother of five siblings, Stephen, Marvin, Garth, Theodore and Matthew. He was adored by his nephews and nieces, friends and relatives.

To celebrate his life and accomplishments, a memorial service will be held at the Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, VA on June 25, 2019 at 2 p.m.