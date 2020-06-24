John Hoyle

On June 20, 2020, John Clayton Hoyle Sr., of Potomac, MD, peacefully passed away. Beloved husband of Anne E. Hoyle (deceased) for 55 years; father of John C. Jr. (Lori), Brian (Sherri), Mark (Donna), Michael (Christine) and Matthew (Kristen) Hoyle; grandfather of "BJ", Jennifer (Blase), Jessica (Alex), Josh (Lauren), Tyler (Erika), Melissa (Jonathan), Brittany, Christopher, Mick, Katie, Molly, Emily and Kelly; great grandfather of Landon, Mason, Hannah, Morgan, Lacey (deceased), Lily, Clayton, Emma, Layla (deceased), Aidan, Jonathan, Luke; brother of William L. Hoyle III (deceased), Mary Katherine Curd (deceased). John C. Hoyle was born on September 20, 1933 in Takoma Park, MD and was raised in Forest Glen, MD. He attended St. Charles College Seminary in Baltimore and transferred to Georgetown University where he graduated in 1955. He would later obtain a Master's degree from George Washington University in 1969. After graduating college he enlisted in the United States Air Force as a Navigator/Officer (1955-1960) in support of the KC-97 Stratofreighter. John's public service continued for over 45 years, where he served as the Secretary of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and supported the Congressional Relations Office of the Atomic Energy Commission. He was a long time member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church where he served as Grand Knight of Mater Dei Council Knights of Columbus and Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and Usher. He actively participated in small group Bible discussions and helped organize the St Raphael's That Man is You (TMIY) Men's Fellowship Group. For those fortunate to have known him, he will forever be remembered as a kind, patient, generous soul who demonstrated the virtue of a life well lived anchored by his faith and dedication to his family, Church, and country. Relatives and friends may call at Saint Raphael's Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville, MD, on Friday June 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Private Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Washington, Attn: Honorary Gifts, 924 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20001.