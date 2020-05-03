Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN HUBER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HUBER JOHN HENRY HUBER John Henry Huber, or Johannes H., was born 1929 in San Francisco to Swiss parents. When he was three years old, the family returned to Switzerland. Through the 8th grade, John attended the private Waldorf School in Basel which placed great emphasis on the arts and where John started playing the flute. He transferred to the KHS, Basel's kantonal college for Commerce, graduating with a Matura in 1949. In keeping with his plans, he went back to the US for his studies, to Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where a friend offered him a place to stay. John worked in NY city full time while attending school at night, receiving his Masters' Degree in 1955. In 1951 he had married his high school sweetheart, Maya, and during the final exams in 1955 his first son, Peter Michael, was born. John secured an assistantship at the Wharton School in Syracuse, New York, earning a PhD in Economics in 1957, interrupting his studies during the previous summer for a family camping trip around the States, visiting a majority of National Parks along the way. Next, USAID offered a job abroad. French was one of John's languages, so the family moved to Cambodia where John took up his job as economist in the Planning Office of the AID mission. The years spent there offered extensive travel, sailing on the Mekong and flying lessons. John's flute always went with him, and he soon assembled a chamber music group, giving recitals at remote teacher colleges and plantations. Among their repertoire were Cambodian melodies rewritten for modern instruments. In 1958 John's second son, Stephen Mark, was born in Bangkok. The return to the U.S. in 1960 offered the chance for a 6-week trip through the Pacific, crossing the date line and arriving in Washington D.C. a day earlier than anticipated. John had been accepted to a newly formed Training Course for his next assignment - Africa. The course took him to Boston, Oxford and Paris, with a subsequent assignment to four West African countries centered on Abidjan in the Ivory Coast. As he did everywhere he went, John made lasting friendships during his short time in Abidjan. From there, he transferred to the Central African Republic where a new USAID post was opening up. John's third son, Francis Andrew was born in Abidjan. In Bangui, John focused his fledging AID mission on what America does best: supporting friendly missions with US made reliable trucks and introducing telecommunications. In 1964 the AID budget for Africa was drastically reduced, the USAID office in Bangui deleted and the function handed to the American Embassy. John and family were ordered home to Washington in the summer of 1964. Morale at the USAID home office was at a low ebb and John eventually moved over to the Export/Import bank where John would secure financing for U.S. exports, a post he filled until his retirement. Now living in McLean, Virginia, John found another group of talented musicians and helped found the Great Falls Chamber Music Association, with monthly recital at the Grange. Along with some friends, John started the Washington Waldorf School along the same principles as his own elementary education. A weekend cottage off the Patuxent River became headquarters for serious sailing. The airfield on Seminary Road allowed flying. John also kept up his membership in the Air Force Reserves, attending the War College, organizing seminars about the Soviet Union, mock-interrogating prisoners in Germany and teaching French in Monterrey. In the process John advanced to the rank of Colonel. He organized a chamber music Society in Great Falls for which he found young, mostly outstanding musicians to perform. In retirement, John took a short-term assignment with the World Bank. He was also travelling the world for USIS lecturing and praising the benefits of privatization. He was a regular guest speaker at a Swiss Bankers Seminar and had belonged an economic consulting firm called IDEA. His trips allowed for side trips, such as to the Seychelles Islands, or hiking in the Swiss alps. Along the way, both of John's hips had to be replaced. John never recovered full mobility. In time, an allergic reaction caused drastic bone loss in one leg, making sailing or hiking painful. John slowly abandoned his previous engagements. Diabetes brought on heart failure and the insertion of a pacemaker, a serious dislocation of the bad hip necessitated a drastic operation. John found refuge in a wheelchair at Sunrise of McLean where he spent the last eight years. He succumbed to COVID-19 on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020. John leaves his wife of 60 plus years, three sons, Peter and Pat, Steve and Francis and Vilma and their two children, Jonimaya and Jeremy. He is also survived by his brother, Christopher and wife Erika, in Oregon and predeceased by his sister, Maria. There will not be a service, and burial will be family only. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be sent to the Washington Waldorf School, 4800 Sangamore Road, Bethesda, MD 20015. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be sent to the Washington Waldorf School, 4800 Sangamore Road, Bethesda, MD 20015.

HUBER JOHN HENRY HUBER John Henry Huber, or Johannes H., was born 1929 in San Francisco to Swiss parents. When he was three years old, the family returned to Switzerland. Through the 8th grade, John attended the private Waldorf School in Basel which placed great emphasis on the arts and where John started playing the flute. He transferred to the KHS, Basel's kantonal college for Commerce, graduating with a Matura in 1949. In keeping with his plans, he went back to the US for his studies, to Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where a friend offered him a place to stay. John worked in NY city full time while attending school at night, receiving his Masters' Degree in 1955. In 1951 he had married his high school sweetheart, Maya, and during the final exams in 1955 his first son, Peter Michael, was born. John secured an assistantship at the Wharton School in Syracuse, New York, earning a PhD in Economics in 1957, interrupting his studies during the previous summer for a family camping trip around the States, visiting a majority of National Parks along the way. Next, USAID offered a job abroad. French was one of John's languages, so the family moved to Cambodia where John took up his job as economist in the Planning Office of the AID mission. The years spent there offered extensive travel, sailing on the Mekong and flying lessons. John's flute always went with him, and he soon assembled a chamber music group, giving recitals at remote teacher colleges and plantations. Among their repertoire were Cambodian melodies rewritten for modern instruments. In 1958 John's second son, Stephen Mark, was born in Bangkok. The return to the U.S. in 1960 offered the chance for a 6-week trip through the Pacific, crossing the date line and arriving in Washington D.C. a day earlier than anticipated. John had been accepted to a newly formed Training Course for his next assignment - Africa. The course took him to Boston, Oxford and Paris, with a subsequent assignment to four West African countries centered on Abidjan in the Ivory Coast. As he did everywhere he went, John made lasting friendships during his short time in Abidjan. From there, he transferred to the Central African Republic where a new USAID post was opening up. John's third son, Francis Andrew was born in Abidjan. In Bangui, John focused his fledging AID mission on what America does best: supporting friendly missions with US made reliable trucks and introducing telecommunications. In 1964 the AID budget for Africa was drastically reduced, the USAID office in Bangui deleted and the function handed to the American Embassy. John and family were ordered home to Washington in the summer of 1964. Morale at the USAID home office was at a low ebb and John eventually moved over to the Export/Import bank where John would secure financing for U.S. exports, a post he filled until his retirement. Now living in McLean, Virginia, John found another group of talented musicians and helped found the Great Falls Chamber Music Association, with monthly recital at the Grange. Along with some friends, John started the Washington Waldorf School along the same principles as his own elementary education. A weekend cottage off the Patuxent River became headquarters for serious sailing. The airfield on Seminary Road allowed flying. John also kept up his membership in the Air Force Reserves, attending the War College, organizing seminars about the Soviet Union, mock-interrogating prisoners in Germany and teaching French in Monterrey. In the process John advanced to the rank of Colonel. He organized a chamber music Society in Great Falls for which he found young, mostly outstanding musicians to perform. In retirement, John took a short-term assignment with the World Bank. He was also travelling the world for USIS lecturing and praising the benefits of privatization. He was a regular guest speaker at a Swiss Bankers Seminar and had belonged an economic consulting firm called IDEA. His trips allowed for side trips, such as to the Seychelles Islands, or hiking in the Swiss alps. Along the way, both of John's hips had to be replaced. John never recovered full mobility. In time, an allergic reaction caused drastic bone loss in one leg, making sailing or hiking painful. John slowly abandoned his previous engagements. Diabetes brought on heart failure and the insertion of a pacemaker, a serious dislocation of the bad hip necessitated a drastic operation. John found refuge in a wheelchair at Sunrise of McLean where he spent the last eight years. He succumbed to COVID-19 on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020. John leaves his wife of 60 plus years, three sons, Peter and Pat, Steve and Francis and Vilma and their two children, Jonimaya and Jeremy. He is also survived by his brother, Christopher and wife Erika, in Oregon and predeceased by his sister, Maria. There will not be a service, and burial will be family only. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be sent to the Washington Waldorf School, 4800 Sangamore Road, Bethesda, MD 20015. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be sent to the Washington Waldorf School, 4800 Sangamore Road, Bethesda, MD 20015. Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close