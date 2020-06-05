John J. Hughes, Jr. "Jack"
Of Potomac, MD entered Heaven on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Jack was preceded by his beloved wife Eva L. (Berry) of 71 years. Born August 6,1929. Jack grew up in Chicago, IL, The oldest son of six children of Margaret M. (O'Donoghue) and John J. Hughes. He was the last of his siblings to survive. Siblings were Reta Jean, William, Robert, Patricia, and Daniel. Jack left home after high school and at 17 joined the US Marine Corps and later served the in US Army National Guard during the Korean War. Jack settled in the Washington, DC area after meeting and marrying his wife Eva. On their journey together, they built a family and a wide circle and businesses: Hughes & Smith, Inc., Dulles Electric, Four Seasons Tennis Club and multiple real state acquisitions/developments. One of Jack's greatest pleasures was to host Sunday brunch for family and friends in Potomac, MD or Duck, NC. Jack and Eva will always be remembered for the very special annual family gatherings at their Duck beach home - now four generations strong! Surviving are his daughters: Judy Hughes (Steve Miller) and Sandy Hughes (John Harrison) of Potomac, MD and son: John J. Hughes, III (Bonnie Terry) of McLean, VA; granddaughters: Holly Miller, Johnna Smith, Sally Feeley; grandsons, Stephen F. Miller Jr., Patrick H. Miller, James H. Harrison; great- granddaughters, Charlotte and Eva Schaeffer; and many nieces/nephews. Private family funeral service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. please consider a donation to one of these charities or one of your own that is close to your heart: A Forever Home Rescue Foundation, PO Box 222801, Chantilly, VA 20153-2801 or Lymphoma And Leukemia Society web donation link https://pages.lls.org/tnt/nca/yourway21/SHarrison .
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.