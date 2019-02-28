JOHN HUNTER

John R. Hunter (Age 95)  

Passed peacefully on February 26, 2019. He is remembered as the loving husband of the late Jean; father of John (Lynne), Carol (Robert) Hincke and Trisha; grandfather of Bradley, Jessica, Samantha, Michael Hincke and Ashley Campbell; great-grandfather of Cooper Campbell and Hunter Campbell and brother of five. Mr. Hunter served in the Air Force as a pilot during World War II and the Korean War. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 1, 1 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA. Interment with military honors will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. Share a memory at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 28, 2019
