John R. Hunter (Age 95)
Passed peacefully on February 26, 2019. He is remembered as the loving husband of the late Jean; father of John (Lynne), Carol (Robert) Hincke and Trisha; grandfather of Bradley, Jessica, Samantha, Michael Hincke and Ashley Campbell; great-grandfather of Cooper Campbell and Hunter Campbell and brother of five. Mr. Hunter served in the Air Force as a pilot during World War II
and the Korean War
. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 1, 1 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA. Interment with military honors will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.