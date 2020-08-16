

HMCM John L. Jackson "Doc"

John L. Jackson, USN, Ret, died peacefully on July 21, 2020, at his home in Milford, DE. Born to John and Mildred (Scott) on September 9, 1939, Jackson entered the Navy in 1960, and married Carol (Barnes) in 1964. He served two decorated tours of duty in Vietnam as a combat medic with Marine Force Recon, until wounded in action. In 1968, he was assigned to the Naval Health Research Center, Prisoner of War Branch. Jackson moved to Rockville, MD in 1980, serving at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery on the Inspector General's staff, before retiring in 1985 as a Master Chief Hospital Corpsman. Jackson's numerous military honors include the Silver Star, multiple Bronze Stars with combat "V", the Purple Heart with 2 Gold Stars, and the Meritorious Service Medal. Jackson is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol, daughters, Kelli Jackson and Tracy Hansen (Marc), grandson, Tyler and granddaughters, Mackenzie and Reagan. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dean and Derris.Arrangements made by Loflands Funeral Home in Milford, DE. Entombment at Arlington Cemetery, VA, with services at Fort Myer Chapel at a date to be announced. Memorial donations to Vietnam Veterans of America.



