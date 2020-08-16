1/
JOHN "DOC" JACKSON
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HMCM John L. Jackson "Doc"  
John L. Jackson, USN, Ret, died peacefully on July 21, 2020, at his home in Milford, DE. Born to John and Mildred (Scott) on September 9, 1939, Jackson entered the Navy in 1960, and married Carol (Barnes) in 1964. He served two decorated tours of duty in Vietnam as a combat medic with Marine Force Recon, until wounded in action. In 1968, he was assigned to the Naval Health Research Center, Prisoner of War Branch. Jackson moved to Rockville, MD in 1980, serving at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery on the Inspector General's staff, before retiring in 1985 as a Master Chief Hospital Corpsman. Jackson's numerous military honors include the Silver Star, multiple Bronze Stars with combat "V", the Purple Heart with 2 Gold Stars, and the Meritorious Service Medal. Jackson is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol, daughters, Kelli Jackson and Tracy Hansen (Marc), grandson, Tyler and granddaughters, Mackenzie and Reagan. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dean and Derris.Arrangements made by Loflands Funeral Home in Milford, DE. Entombment at Arlington Cemetery, VA, with services at Fort Myer Chapel at a date to be announced. Memorial donations to Vietnam Veterans of America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lofland Funeral Home - Milford
102 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-5416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved