JOHN P. JACKSON, III (Age 27)

"JP" With deepest sorrow, we announce that John P. Jackson, III, "JP", age 27, beloved son, brother, grandson, family member and friend passed suddenly on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in a car accident. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Columba Catholic Church, 7800 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD, Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.



