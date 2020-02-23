Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN JAEGER. View Sign Service Information Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. 500 University Blvd. West Silver Spring , MD 20901 (301)-593-9500 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Our Lady of Mercy Church 9200 Kentsdale Drive Potomac , MD View Map Memorial Mass 12:00 PM Our Lady of Mercy Church 9200 Kentsdale Drive Potomac , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

JAEGER JOHN FREDERICK JAEGER (Age 76) On Sunday, February 16, 2020, of Naples, FL. Beloved husband of Karen Ivers. Loving father of Jack (Christine) Jaeger, Matt (Courtney) Jaeger and Tim (Erin) Jaeger, and loving step-father of Jennifer Rentzel. Grandfather of Kathleen, Patrick, Brian, Billy, Maggie, Matthew, Abby and Eleanor Jaeger. Brother of Margaret Shreiner and Peter (Chris) Jaeger both of Ft. Myers, FL and loving nieces and nephews. John was born in Brooklyn, New York June 3, 1943 to Frederick Herman and Dorothy Flynn Jaeger. They moved to Livingston, NJ where he grew up and attended high school. He then matriculated to Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, PA where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1965. After graduating from Gettysburg College he moved to Manhattan and then to Chicago, IL where he worked for Citibank as a mortgage broker. After several years he moved his young family to the Fallsmead community in Rockville, MD, the source of many wonderful friendships and memories. John successfully opened and managed the Washington, DC mortgage banking office for Citibank and then he co-founded the real estate brokerage firm of Cassidy, Jaeger and Pinkard. In 1986, John bought the DANAC real estate development corporation which he grew into one of the Washington DC Metropolitan areas premier real estate development companies with the Rockville Town Center as one of his eponymous development achievements. He married Karen Ivers, DDS in 1995 and they built a home together in Potomac, MD. He was a devoted father to his three boys and step-daughter, generous philanthropist, devoted to his alma mater Gettysburg College, proud "Papa J' as he was known to his family. John loved to mentor young men and women and always made time to listen to their career aspirations and advise them or assist them when he could. He was a passionate boater, enjoying his morning Severn River runs to pick up Starbucks coffee in Annapolis. John's hope was that he will be remembered as a "good man who did much good". His humor, love of learning, and generosity will be his lasting legacy. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 12 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John F. Jaeger's name to Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Washington, Attn: Honorary Gifts, 924 G St. NW, Washington, DC 20001, https://



JAEGER JOHN FREDERICK JAEGER (Age 76) On Sunday, February 16, 2020, of Naples, FL. Beloved husband of Karen Ivers. Loving father of Jack (Christine) Jaeger, Matt (Courtney) Jaeger and Tim (Erin) Jaeger, and loving step-father of Jennifer Rentzel. Grandfather of Kathleen, Patrick, Brian, Billy, Maggie, Matthew, Abby and Eleanor Jaeger. Brother of Margaret Shreiner and Peter (Chris) Jaeger both of Ft. Myers, FL and loving nieces and nephews. John was born in Brooklyn, New York June 3, 1943 to Frederick Herman and Dorothy Flynn Jaeger. They moved to Livingston, NJ where he grew up and attended high school. He then matriculated to Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, PA where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1965. After graduating from Gettysburg College he moved to Manhattan and then to Chicago, IL where he worked for Citibank as a mortgage broker. After several years he moved his young family to the Fallsmead community in Rockville, MD, the source of many wonderful friendships and memories. John successfully opened and managed the Washington, DC mortgage banking office for Citibank and then he co-founded the real estate brokerage firm of Cassidy, Jaeger and Pinkard. In 1986, John bought the DANAC real estate development corporation which he grew into one of the Washington DC Metropolitan areas premier real estate development companies with the Rockville Town Center as one of his eponymous development achievements. He married Karen Ivers, DDS in 1995 and they built a home together in Potomac, MD. He was a devoted father to his three boys and step-daughter, generous philanthropist, devoted to his alma mater Gettysburg College, proud "Papa J' as he was known to his family. John loved to mentor young men and women and always made time to listen to their career aspirations and advise them or assist them when he could. He was a passionate boater, enjoying his morning Severn River runs to pick up Starbucks coffee in Annapolis. John's hope was that he will be remembered as a "good man who did much good". His humor, love of learning, and generosity will be his lasting legacy. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 12 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John F. Jaeger's name to Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Washington, Attn: Honorary Gifts, 924 G St. NW, Washington, DC 20001, https:// www.catholiccharitiesdc.org . www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME. comwww.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close