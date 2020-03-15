

John J. Jaskot "JJ" (Age 65)



Passed away peacefully March 7, 2020 with his family at his side. A proud 1976 graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy, John served 20 years in the Coast Guard, including tours as a maritime attorney, liaison to the U.S. Senate, and deployment to the Middle East during the Persian Gulf War, earning the Combat Action Ribbon. John received his JD degree from George Washington University, 1984, and after retirement from the military in 1996, worked for 20 years as a partner with Jones Walker LLP. An active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Burke, Virginia and a board member for Samaritan Ministries of Greater Washington, John reached out to many with his good humor and beautiful spirit. JJ will be greatly missed by all the people whose lives he touched. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan; his children Anne (Alex Bryan), John (Jessica), and Mark; his grandson, David Bryan; his father, Joseph Jaskot; and his siblings Barbara Speare (Jon), Sheila Jaskot (Bill Wax), Ellen Tuttle (Michael), and Paul Jaskot (Rob Buerglener). He was predeceased by a son, Joseph. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's, Burke, at a later date, and burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Ministry of Greater Washington or the Coast Guard Foundation.