JOHN C. JOHNSON, SR.



November 15, 1931 - March 9, 2014

Our hearts are filled with grief from missing you. We miss your unfailing love, devotion, kindness, courage and fortitude. We will always cherish the memories and times we shared.

You are in our hearts forever.

We will always love you.

Love never fails,

Wife, Patricia and Daughter, Deidre