The Washington Post

JOHN JONES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN JONES.
Service Information
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of our Saviour
1616 Irving St., NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
4648 Zacata Rd
Montross, DC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
4648 Zacata Rd
Montross, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

John C. Jones  

Passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Beloved father of Patricia Jones, the late Cynthia McFerson, Sherri Traylor and Carmelia Ferrell, survived by three grandchilden, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive guests for viewing on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Church of our Saviour, 1616 Irving St., NE, Washington, DC. A homegoing service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4648 Zacata Rd., Montross, VA. Viewing at 10 a.m. and Services at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Weldon-Fisher Funeral Home, Warsaw, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.