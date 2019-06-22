John C. Jones
Passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Beloved father of Patricia Jones, the late Cynthia McFerson, Sherri Traylor and Carmelia Ferrell, survived by three grandchilden, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive guests for viewing on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Church of our Saviour, 1616 Irving St., NE, Washington, DC. A homegoing service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4648 Zacata Rd., Montross, VA. Viewing at 10 a.m. and Services at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Weldon-Fisher Funeral Home, Warsaw, VA.