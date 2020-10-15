JOHN KAFKA

JOHN S. KAFKA
Dr. John S. Kafka, a prominent psychoanalyst who practiced in Washington from 1957 until recent weeks, died from heart failure at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD., Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was 99. Kafka was born in Linz, Austria. He attended high school and studied philology in France before fleeing Nazi-occupied Europe in 1940. He earned his B.A. in 1944 from Roosevelt University (then the Central YMCA College) in Chicago, served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946, pursued graduate study in psychology at the University of Chicago, and then earned his medical degree from Emory University in 1953. After his medical internship at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago and a residency in psychiatry at Yale University, he came to the Washington area as a fellow and then a staff psychiatrist at Chestnut Lodge in Rockville. He began his private practice in1957. Kafka was a clinical professor of psychiatry at George Washington University's School of Medicine, a supervising and training analyst for the Washington Psychoanalytic Institute, and chair of the International Psychoanalytical Association's Committee for Eastern Europe. He was also a board member of the Freud Archives. Kafka was an elegant skier, an inexhaustible jogger and gym-goer, a talented painter and draftsman, a trilingual punster, and an avid lifelong fan of challenging scientific literature, novels, fine food, cinema, and the performing arts. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, the retired NIH neuroscientist Marian S. Kafka; their sons, Egon, Paul, and Alexander; daughters-in-law, Lauren Lantos Kafka and Patricia Gibbons; and four grandchildren, Adrienne and Julian Kafka, and Gabriel and Charlotte Kafka-Gibbons. A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the U.S. Holocaust Museum and Doctors Without Borders
