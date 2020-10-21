JOHN KARPOVICH

KARPOVICH John Joseph Karpovich John Joseph Karpovich, Jr., 70, passed away October 15, 2020 at INOVA Hospital in Fairfax, VA due to complications resulting from a fall. His wife of 40 years, Dianne Bona, was by his side. Born in Fountain Springs, PA, he was the son of John J. Karpovich, Sr. and Mary Trusky Karpovich (deceased). He attended Immaculate Heart High School and Allentown College (now DeSales University). He spent his career in the public sector in Washington, DC, and Bangor, WA working for the U.S. Navy Publications and Printing Service. He ultimately retired from the Defense Logistics Agency after 25 years of service and numerous Meritorious Service awards. John enjoyed golf, completing the daily crossword puzzle in record time and visiting many East Coast casinos with his mother. He was an inveterate reader, a generous friend to all, and a die-hard Washington sports fan with a great sense of humor - a necessary quality most seasons. He most especially cherished his role as grandfather to Alexandra "Lexie" Linderman and Grant Olson. He is survived by his wife, his 95 y/o father, his brother Thomas "Tom" and sister-in-law Ann, his children Lisa Linderman (Will), and Jacquelyn (Christopher Olson), and grandchildren, as well as several aunts, uncles and many other beloved family and friends. A viewing will be held Friday, October 23 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity
, and be sure to exercise your constitutional right to vote this November. As John would say (edited for a family-friendly newspaper), "Vote the bums out!" Online condolences and fond memories of John may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com
A viewing will be held Friday, October 23 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity
, and be sure to exercise your constitutional right to vote this November. As John would say (edited for a family-friendly newspaper), "Vote the bums out!" Online condolences and fond memories of John may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com