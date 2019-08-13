

JOHN KELLY SR.



It is with great sadness that the family of John F. Kelly, Sr. announces his passing on Wednesday, August 7, 2014, at the age of 79 years after a short battle with cancer. John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Clare; and his children, John Jr. (Debbi), Christopher (Melanie), and Patrick (Katie). John will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Kathryn, John III "Jack", Matthew, Hannah, Ethan, and Julia; by his brother, Jim; and sisters Mary Anne Kelly and Martha Solowey. John was born on September 1, 1939, in New York, New York. He graduated from Chaminade High School in Mineola, New York. John and Clare married on September 6, 1958, and were married for 60 wonderful years.

John began his career as a financial writer at the New York Journal American newspaper. He attended Barnard Baruch College in New York City, earning his bachelor's degree in finance in 1970. John began a 40-year career with Merrill Lynch & Co. in 1965 as editor of the company's magazine Investor's Reader. He went on to run Merrill's public relations department. In 1981 John was appointed Secretary of the Treasury as Assistant Secretary for Public Liaison and Consumer Affairs. John returned to Merrill Lynch as Vice President of Government Relations in Washington, DC and retired in 2010 to spend time with his six grandchildren, travel, and play golf.

John was an active member of Mount Vernon Country Club where he was a part of multiple Men's Leagues and loved playing Bridge. He was also an active member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church where he faithfully attended.

John loved his family more than words can convey. As the family patriarch, John was never happier than the annual "Kelly Christmas" which grew over the years to nearly 60 children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. John was a regular fixture at his grandchildren's sporting events, concerts, and plays. John is survived by Clare, the love of his life, best friend and constant companion 60 years.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 13 at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Alexandria, Virginia. A Funeral Service in memory of John will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Alexandria, Virginia. Reception at Mount Vernon Country Club.