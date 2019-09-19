JOHN FITZGERALD KENNEDY (Age 58)
Peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019. A retired U.S. Army
Sergeant and USPS mail carriers. John is survived by his loving wife Phyllis Kennedy; children, Jazmond and Sharica Kennedy, Matthew Howell, Jr.; three siblings, R. Terri, Erica and Harry Kennedy. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, 2706 Bladensburg Rd. NE, Visitation 10 a.m., Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery. Services by FREEMAN.