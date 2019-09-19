The Washington Post

JOHN KENNEDY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN KENNEDY.
Service Information
Unity Baptist Church
2706 Bladensburg Rd NE
Washington, DC 20018
(202) 529-2828
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
2706 Bladensburg Rd. NE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
2706 Bladensburg Rd., NE.
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers


JOHN FITZGERALD KENNEDY (Age 58)

Peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019. A retired U.S. Army Sergeant and USPS mail carriers. John is survived by his loving wife Phyllis Kennedy; children, Jazmond and Sharica Kennedy, Matthew Howell, Jr.; three siblings, R. Terri, Erica and Harry Kennedy. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, 2706 Bladensburg Rd. NE, Visitation 10 a.m., Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery. Services by FREEMAN.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.