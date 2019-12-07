

JOHN G. KEREKES (Age 89)



Of Olney, MD passed away on December 1, 2019. Son of the late Stephen and Teresa Kerekes. Husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" J. Kerekes. Survived by his son, Greg Kerekes (Nancy) of South Chesterfield, VA, as well as three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Germantown, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends House Nursing Home, 17340 Quaker Lane, Sandy Spring, MD 20860. Online condolences may be expressed at