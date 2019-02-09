John Nicholas Kidwell
On Monday February 4, 2019, John Nicholas Kidwell, 73 of Clarksburg, MD. beloved husband of Donna Asselin Kidwell, father of the late Stephanie Kidwell, and brother of Mary Aldous, Eileen Perkins and Judith Kidwell. Mr. Kidwell taught with the Prince Georges Public School System for 40 years. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, February 11 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Rd., Damascus, MD 20872. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Rd., Damascus MD. Interment will follow in All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Potomac Baseball Club, Inc., 1060 French Road, Shenandoah Junction, WV 25442.