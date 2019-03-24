

John Robert Killmon, Sr.

(Age 90) "Jack"



Of Laurel, MD passed away on March 20, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1929, to John Cooper Killmon and Josephine Elizabeth Croggon Killmon in Washington, DC. Jack was a member of the Teamsters/Graphic Communications Union. Jack worked for Graphics Arts Printing and McArdle Printing and retired from the Government Printing Office (GPO) in 1985. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 69 years, Elizabeth (Betty); sons, John, Jr., Thomas (Kathy), and Joseph; daughters, Karen Killmon-Doucet (Dean Doucet), and Lou Ann Killmon Wingo; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Edna Killmon Wootten. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbot Ave, Laurel, MD. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church, 114 St. Mary's Place, Laurel, MD. Interment will be at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD. Memorial donations may be made in Jack?s name to the or the . Online condolences can be made at