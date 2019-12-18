John Benjamin King (Age 27)
John Benjamin King passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. John is the beloved son of Amy and Mike King and devoted brother of Sam King. John is survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, December 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Cedar Ridge Community Church, 2410 Spencerville Road (Rt. 198), Spencerville, MD, on Saturday, December 21, at 1 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to www.kolmacfoundation.org