KINNIBURGH JOHN A. KINNIBURGH Colonel, USMC (RET) Colonel John A. Kinniburgh, 89, died suddenly on June 9, 2019 at Falcons Landing in Northern Virginia. He was born June 19, 1929 in Pawtucket, RI and spent his school years attending Moses Brown Preparatory School, Hope High School and graduated from Bryant College in Providence, RI in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. Colonel Kinniburgh's career with the Marine Corps began in October, 1951, at Parris Island Recruit Depot and continued in October, 1952, when he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. through the Marine Corps enlisted commissioning program. He served in a variety of command and staff billets including the 1st Marine Division in Korea; the 4th Reserve and Recruitment District; Vietnam in 1962 and 1968; Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Marine Barracks 8th and I, Washington, DC; Headquarters, U.S. European Command, Stuttgart, Germany; Aide-de-Camp to General Leonard F. Chapman, Commandant of the Marine Corps. He was a graduate of the Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island; Naval Justice Course; U.S. Army's Armor School and the Motor Transportation Highway Operations and Maintenance Course. He received a Master's Degree in Human Resources Management from Pepperdine University in 1977. His awards include: Legion of Merit w/combat V and star; Joint Services Commendation; Navy Marine Corps Commendation; Combat Action Ribbon; Presidential Unit Citation; Navy Unit Commendation; Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation; Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with two stars; RVN Gallantry Cross Unit Citation. Following his retirement from the Marine Corps in October of 1977 Colonel Kinniburgh became a Vice President of the American Gas Association. In 1984 he served on the Board of Visitors and became Rector of the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, VA. Survivors include his wife, Virginia Poole Kinniburgh of Potomac Falls, Virginia; his two sons, Stuart (Jill) and Mark (Catherine); six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Colonel Kinniburgh will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. in a transfer service originating at the Administration Building at 12:15 p.m. A reception follows at Falcons Landing in Potomac Falls, VA.A reception follows at Falcons Landing in Potomac Falls, VA.

