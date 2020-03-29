

John F. Klein

October 1, 1930 - March 12, 2020



John "Jack" F. Klein, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Vienna, VA. He was 89 years old.

Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth L. Klein; eight children, Kathryn Basile (Michael), Michael (Kelly), James (Meredith), Jeanne Marie Robertson (Jason), Paul (Kelli), Robert, Billy (Hillary), and Trisha Goulet (Ken); and twenty-five grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother, James A. Klein.

Family and faith were at the center of Jack's life. He loved people and making connections. A lifelong learner, Jack's passions included reading, writing, and politics, among many other things.

Jack was born in Allentown, PA to Regina A. Mulherin and Adam A. Klein. He moved to the Washington, DC area in 1942. He attended Gonzaga High School and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science at Georgetown University. He married Elizabeth Klein on August 22, 1959 and remained in Northern Virginia raising their family in faith and community.

Jack served two years in the U.S. Coast Guard, Search and Rescue during the Korean War . After receiving his Bachelor's degree he pursued a career in information technology that eventually led him to the U.S. Department of Commerce. He started Digital Technologies, Inc. in 1984, a successful information technology company located in Sterling VA, where his five sons currently play a significant role in the everyday operation of DTI.

A memorial service will be held at a later date (see Money and King website for additional information). Jack will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider mailing a donation in Jack's name to the Poor Clare Monastery of Mary, 2505 Stonehedge Drive, Alexandria, VA 22306