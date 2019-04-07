Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN KLIMKIEWICZ.



John B. Klimkiewicz (Age 83)



On Saturday, March 29, 2019 of Rockville, MD, formerly of Washington, DC. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joyce Klimkiewicz. Brother of Helen Williams and he is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Friends will be received St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Rd., Rockville, MD, on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by The Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Ann's Center for Children, Youth and Families, 4901 Eastern Avenue, Hyattsville, Maryland 20782.