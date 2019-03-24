Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN KNEIPPLE.



John Mather Kneipple

(Age 82)



Died March 14, 2019 in York, PA, of respiratory complications. The retired (1996) NAVSUPSYSCOM HQ systems analyst resided in Gettysburg a few years, after nearly a lifetime in Montgomery County, MD.

Born in Evanston, IL, to Dorothy and attorney John B. Kneipple, he graduated from Landon, Yale (BA 1959), George Washington University (LL.B. 1967). He left USNR 1963 as Lt(jg).

His beloved wife, Jacqueline, their son, Ralph A. Alkire, and nephew, John S. Kneipple predeceased him. Survivors include his loving daughter, Marie-France Ponton, grandsons, Evan A. Ponton, Bryan C. Ponton, Paul E. Ponton III, brother, Stephen M. Kneipple (Nancy), sister, Anne K. Warga (Anders), nephews, nieces, other family and friends.

A memorial service will be private.