Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN "Jack" KNUDSEN. View Sign Service Information Advent Funeral Home 7211 Lee Highway Falls Church , VA 22046 (703)-241-7402 Send Flowers Notice

KNUDSEN JOHN THEODORE KNUDSEN "Jack" John Theodore Knudsen "Jack" passed peacefully on April 15, 2019 in McLean VA. Jack was a great husband, father, friend and mentor. He was kind and giving, with a strong sense of loyalty, responsibility and integrity. In retirement he never gave up on winning a sailing regatta in his Mobjack. Travel, bridge and golf, with friends, were other favorite past times. His life was long and full. Born October 24, 1922 to Theodore Knudsen and Dorothy (Joyce) Knudsen. Married to Linda (Deaton) Knudsen for 66 years until her passing in 2012. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Class of 1945 and retiring in 1965. He served in WW II and the

KNUDSEN JOHN THEODORE KNUDSEN "Jack" John Theodore Knudsen "Jack" passed peacefully on April 15, 2019 in McLean VA. Jack was a great husband, father, friend and mentor. He was kind and giving, with a strong sense of loyalty, responsibility and integrity. In retirement he never gave up on winning a sailing regatta in his Mobjack. Travel, bridge and golf, with friends, were other favorite past times. His life was long and full. Born October 24, 1922 to Theodore Knudsen and Dorothy (Joyce) Knudsen. Married to Linda (Deaton) Knudsen for 66 years until her passing in 2012. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Class of 1945 and retiring in 1965. He served in WW II and the Korean War with assignments on two heavy cruisers and three submarines. He had two commands, The Submarine USS Greenfish (SS-351) and Commander Submarine Division ELEVEN and an assignment with Special Projects Polaris Program. After retirement from the Navy he held the position Director of the FBM Dept with Howard Research and Control Data Corporation. He and associates of Howard Research formed Systematics General Corp, Inc. and Waste Management Services Co. His last endeavor was as a management consultant for the U.S. Health and Welfare Dept. He retired from government service as a GS-15 in 1984.He is survived by five children, Michael Knudsen of McLean, VA, Karen Knudsen, of Coronado, CA, M. Eric Knudsen of Great Falls, VA, J. Kevin Knudsen of Falls Church, VA and Peter Knudsen of Leesburg, VA, 11 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. His friendship, humor and guidance will be missed. Internment will be later in the summer at the USNA columbarium.Projects Polaris Program. After retirement from the Navy he held the position Director of the FBM Dept with Howard Research and Control Data Corporation. He and associates of Howard Research formed Systematics General Corp, Inc. and Waste Management Services Co. His last endeavor was as a management consultant for the U.S. Health and Welfare Dept. He retired from government service as a GS-15 in 1984.He is survived by five children, Michael Knudsen of McLean, VA, Karen Knudsen, of Coronado, CA, M. Eric Knudsen of Great Falls, VA, J. Kevin Knudsen of Falls Church, VA and Peter Knudsen of Leesburg, VA, 11 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. His friendship, humor and guidance will be missed. Internment will be later in the summer at the USNA columbarium. Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close