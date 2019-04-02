JOHN KRAWCZYK

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN KRAWCZYK.

 

JOHN KRAWCZYK (Age 93)  

On Sunday, March 31, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. He is the beloved husband of the late Pauline Krawczyk; loving father of Lawrence Krawczyk; brother of Henry F. Krawczyk and predeceased by his brother Chester Krawczyk. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
A memorial mass will be offered at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Little Sisters of The Poor. Pleas view and sign online family guestbook at
Religious Service Information
Our Lady Of Grace
15663 Norbeck Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20906
(301) 924-0067
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.