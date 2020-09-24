JOHN KUNDRAT

JOHN J. KUNDRAT, JR.
On Friday, September 18, 2020, of Hyattsville, MD. Mr. Kundrat was born in the East Mountain Section of Scranton, PA to Helen M. and John J. Kundrat, Sr. He joined the Navy in 1959 and retired as a Master Chief in 1999. He then worked as a Computer Programmer for NOAA. He was a member of the German American Club in Scranton, PA and a parishioner of St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Husband of 28 years of the late Alice J. Kundrat, loving father of John "Jay" Kundrat, III, of Stevensville, MD, Marc R. Kundrat of Hanover, PA, Rebecca "Becky" Haley and Brenda L. Kamperin, both of Hyattsville, MD, and Daniel L. Coleman of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; brother of Mary Ann Deleon of Woodbridge, VA, and Richard P. Kundrat of Lewes, DE. Also survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Thursday, September 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org
.www.gaschs.com