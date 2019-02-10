JOHN T. LACEK, JR.
John Lacek passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019. He celebrated his 79th birthday on January 6 with his family. John shared a 46-year marriage with Maria Lacek until Maria's passing in 2014. He is survived by his daughters, Donna James (Steve) of Ashburn, VA and Deborah Gilbert (Kevin) of Chantilly, VA; and his grandchildren, Sophie, Lily, Claire, Alexa and Lucas. John is also survived by his brother, James Lacek of Towanda, PA, and sister, Rosemary Long of Lititz, PA. John was a long time resident of Herndon, VA, he retired from the CIA after 37 years of service. He loved spending his time with his grandchildren and daughters. John enjoyed monthly lunches with his daughters and going to his grandchildren's sporting events and musical recitals. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St Joseph Catholic Church 750 Peachtree St. Herndon, VA 20170. Procession immediately to follow to Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, VA. Online condolences may be made at adamsgreen.com