Service Information
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
Wyckoff , NJ

LACZ JOHN ALBERT LACZ John Albert Lacz, 87 of Chevy Chase, Maryland, formally of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Wyckoff, New Jersey, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 5, 2020. John was born in Paterson New Jersey on August 22, 1932. John was the oldest of five children to John and Harriet Lacz. John graduated from Don Bosco Prep in Mahwah, New Jersey and Stevens Institute of Technology with a Degree in Civil Engineering. He was a proud alumni of both institutions and continued to support them. Mr. Lacz founded LAN Associates in Hawthorne, New Jersey in 1965. Prior to that he was a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force where he had experience with large operations; he also worked at Curtis -Wright and then had a successful career as a project engineer with Atlantic Research Corp (ARC). His life work and passion was LAN Associates, which has grown to be a successful Engineering, Planning, Architectural and Surveying firm. He was President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, the company grew to 75 employees and five office locations. Ronald Panicucci, CEO, who started as an intern says about Mr. Lacz, "John was an amazing mentor for many of us setting a very high bar for the ongoing management of LAN." Mr. Lacz was also Chairman of the Board of Ridgewells Caterers, Washington, DC and was the founder of PSOP (Please Save Our Parkland) and was responsible for the John W. Rea Mansion and Goffle Brook Park nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Diana (Marks), his daughters Donna Slaughter of Lutherville, Maryland (Jim) and Susan Lacz of Chevy Chase, Maryland. His son, David Lacz predeceased in 2016. His loving grandchildren, Brian, Nathan, Douglas, Laura and Ayden. He is also survived by his brother Stanley John Lacz of Denville, New Jersey. A memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth's Church in Wyckoff, New Jersey on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of John A. Lacz to Don Bosco Prep, 492 Franklin Turnpike, Ramsey, N.J. 07446 or at

