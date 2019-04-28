John William Lambros
(Age 94)
Of Potomac, MD passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 while surrounded by family. In early years, he worked as an Assistant Manager at the Warner Theater. He was a World War II
veteran, serving in England, France, and Germany, and was a member of the American Legion. John received Bachelor and Master degrees in Commercial Science and worked for the Department of the Army for 39 years. Survived by wife, Marianthe (Kekeris); children, Diana (Tim) McGowan, William (Nancy) Lambros, and Christine (Stephen) Harris; grandchildren, Katrina McGowan, John McGowan, Brett Harris, Braedon Lambros, and Christopher Lambros; brother, Nick (Evelyn) Lambros; and sister, Mary (Teddy) Chipouras. Viewing will be 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Bethesda, with funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Charitable donations can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church or Montgomery Hospice. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.