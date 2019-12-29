JOHN AINSLIE LANE, JR.
On Monday, December 23, 2019. The beloved husband of 56 years of Ruth Ann Smith
-Lane; father of Tamara Ann Lane-Wilson and father in law of Kevin Lee Wilson both of Bowie, MD. Friends are invited to celebrate Johnny's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, December 30 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 65 Tarragon Lane, Edgewater, MD 21037 on Tuesday, December 31 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Annapolis, MD. Contributions may be made to the Jehovah's Witnesses at Kingdom Hall at the address above,(JW.org
), or , 1850 York Rd., Ste D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences may be made online at: