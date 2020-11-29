Retired concert pianist, lawyer, teacher, and author died peacefully on November 22, 2020. Mr. Lappin was born in Washington, DC in 1926. He graduated from Wilson High School and attended the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore. Following his service in the Army during WWII, he worked for the FBI and in 1952 graduated from George Washington University School of Law. He turned to his true passion in 1979, and began teaching the piano. He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Glisson, Suzanne Lappin, his granddaughter Becca Ward, his stepson, Mike Mcginnis and his grandson, Paul Mcginnis, his niece Janet Quinn, and nephew Jonathan Lappin and many grandnieces and nephews. Services to be planned in the future.