Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN LARKINS Jr..



JOHN ROBERT LARKINS, JR.



On Saturday, March 30, 2019, JR passed away peacefully at home in Cheverly, MD. He was 87 years old.

Survived by his children, grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family invites you to join us for a Memorial Service, Saturday, April 27, 2019, 3:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD 20875.