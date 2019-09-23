

John Lawrence Laughlin



On Thursday, September 19, 2019, John Lawrence Laughlin passed away peacefully at his home in Bedford, VA surrounded by his children. He was born in Eureka, CA in 1933 to Evelyn Dunn and John Newton Laughlin. He attended Humboldt State College before graduating from the University of California at Berkeley in 1955.

John moved to Northern Virginia in 1957, having been recruited by the Navy Management Intern Program. He started as a budget analyst at the Navy's Bureau of Ships, moving on in 1974 to join the budget office of the Secretary of Defense as an analyst and, in 1986, rising to become the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Reserve Affairs. He was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Award and was proud to be a career civil servant.

Following retirement in 1994 he moved to Ocean Pines, MD, where he was a member of the Ocean City Power Squadron and the Maryland Coastal Bays Citizen Advisory Committee. He also served on the vestry of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Berlin, MD. He was a dedicated volunteer at the Assateague National Seashore visitor center. He loved to travel and was an avid genealogist. He moved to Bedford, VA in 2017 to be closer to family.

He was predeceased by Margaret, his beloved wife of nearly 60 years. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Laughlin of Charlottesville, VA, son, John Laughlin of Chesapeake, VA, daughter, Casey Sumpter (husband, Sam) of Bedford, VA and two grandsons, Collin (wife, Emily) and Chris Sumpter.

He will be buried beside his wife at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Berlin, MD at a later date.