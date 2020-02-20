The Washington Post

JOHN LAWRENCE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN LAWRENCE.
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
Franconia United Methodist Church
6037 Franconia Rd
Alexandria, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

John Cameron Lawrence (Age 75)  

Died January 27, 2020 at his home in Alexandria, VA. Born in Johnstown, PA on December 12, 1944, son of the late John C., Sr. and Sophy (Shank) Lawrence; graduated from Johnstown High School in 1963. He attended Grove City College graduating in 1967. His career took him to Martin Marietta/Lockheed Martin Corporation in 1974 where he retired in 2007. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Claire Lawrence (nee Wiley); daughters Stephanie Lynn Atkinson (Jeffrey) and Yvonne Nicole DiPeso (Jeff); grandchildren, Grady, Graceann and Winslow DiPeso, Nick and Gavin Atkinson.
Memorial service will be held at Franconia United Methodist Church, 6037 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310 on February 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers please make donation to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee On Relief).
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.