John Lewis
"Joe"
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary; three sons, Derek, Darryl and Damon; six grandchildren, Dwayne, Bryon, Catryna, Deja, Darryl, and Donna; nine great-grandchildren, Darryl, Jr., Kinsley, Agathe, Mila, Samuel, Shareef, Jaden, Bryson and Christian; one brother, Stafford and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Lewis will lie in state at Ward Memorial AME Church, 241 42nd St., NE, on Monday, May 6 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery.