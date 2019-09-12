Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN LINTON. View Sign Service Information Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc. 5555 Twin Knolls Road Columbia , MD 21045 (410)-992-9090 Memorial service 3:00 PM Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way Columbia , DC View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way in Columbia Send Flowers Notice

LINTON JOHN PETER LINTON John Peter Linton died on September 3, 2019 after living bravely with pancreatic cancer for a year. John was born on August 12, 1947 to Vera (Swegles) and Donald Linton. John, the youngest of four brothers, grew up in Palo Alto, where he was active in 4-H and the local Baptist church. His maternal grandfather had 10 children, and John had many relatives throughout central California. In 1969 John received a BA from Kalamazoo College, where he majored in philosophy. John's passion and life work was to deliver educational opportunities to some of society's most disadvantaged citizens-incarcerated adults. Shortly after receiving a master's degree from Harvard University in 1970, John began his career in correctional education as a teacher in Maryland prisons. He rose to become the Director of Correctional Education at the Maryland State Department of Education, a program which enrolled nearly 2,000 students at the time of his first retirement in the spring of 2000. John continued his life's work at the US Department of Education, where he worked to reestablish post secondary educational opportunities funded by Pell Grants in adult prisons. John was recently commended by the 10th US Secretary of Education, Dr. John B. King, Jr. as having displayed "tireless and determined leadership." Following his retirement from the DOEd, John continued to have a nationwide presence through professional writing, participation in professional organizations, and involvement with prison reform and advocacy programs. John leaves behind family members, friends, as well as fellow advocates who shared his belief in the power of correctional education. They will miss his smile and gentle nature, his patience and modesty, his leadership and commitment, and his caring. Among those that mourn his passing are his wife of 49 years, Linda (Madsen) Linton; their son Peter Linton; three brothers and their wives: Roger and Louise Linton of Lakeview, OR; Arthur and Jean Linton of Front Royal, VA; Mark and Sarah Linton of Arlington. In addition, he leaves 15 nieces and nephews, 43 great nephews and nieces, and eight great-great nephews and nieces. John was also loved by his wife's family. He will be missed by Sally Madsen of Denver; David and Wendy Madsen of Avon, CT; Nancy (Madsen) and Michael Cummings of St. Paul, as well as their children and grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 3 p.m. at the Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to contribute to the Correctional Education Association, the Unitarian Universalists for Social Justice, or the . A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 3 p.m. at the Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to contribute to the Correctional Education Association, the Unitarian Universalists for Social Justice, or the . Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Harvard Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

