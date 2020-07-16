JOHN LIVENGOOD



JOHN C. LIVENGOOD

With deep sorrow, family, friends and colleagues say goodbye to John C. Livengood, who died of the Powassan virus on June 26, 2020. He was 68. John grew up in Hillside, New Jersey, and divided his time between Washington, DC and a country house next to the Appalachian Trail in New Jersey. A proud alumnus of Pingry School, he received an architecture degree from Syracuse University and a law degree from Catholic University. John was the beloved husband of Caren Yglesias for 42 years, and proud father of Magenta, Hugh (married to Arielle), and Ian (married to Katie) and their sons, Henry and James. John was a Senior Managing Director at Ankura and was a leader in the field of forensic construction schedule delay analysis. His service to the profession included contributing to the work of the Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering (AACE International) for the past two decades, where he was president 2016/2017 and was honored this year with the O.T. Zimmerman Founder's Award in recognition of his significant achievements and contributions. John also contributed to the ABA Forum on Construction Law, UK Society of Construction Law, and the International Bar Association. Among his favorite activities, John coached and managed many youth soccer teams, and taught Referee Certification Courses to young girls and boys. He was particularly proud of the work he did for WAGS, a competitive soccer league for girls. John also loved to travel and saw most of the world, although he never made it to a safari in Kenya and Tanzania, a trip planned for the fall. John is survived by his sister, Becky, and his brother, Ford, their spouses Walter and Geri, and their children Charlotte, Walt, Rebecca and Jim, and their spouses Rich, Liz, Nate and Sara. He was the cherished son of the late Reverend Hugh and Winifred Livengood. John's life will be celebrated on June 26, 2021 at Culver Lake, a place near to his heart.



