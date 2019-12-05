John Lane Love
John Lane Love, 93, of Warrenton passed away peacefully December 2, 2019 at Breezy Knoll Assisted Living in Culpeper. He was born August 25, 1926 in Elkwood, VA to the late William H. Love and Fanny Mae White Love. A proud member of the United States Navy
he was a true patriot who served his country with honor and distinction. He is predeceased by his wife, Wanda Lou Love, a daughter, Jennifer Love Shaheen, and a grandson, Ryan Shipe. He is survived by a daughter, Lori Love of Warrenton, a son, David and daughter-in-law, Debbie Love of Centreville; grandchildren, Brandon T. Shipe, Jason Love (Alexa), Will Shaheen, Ryan Shaheen and two great-grandchildren Elliot Love and Annie Bea Love.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. 20186. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to World Changers c/o Warrenton Baptist Church. An online guestbook is available at moserfuneralhome.com