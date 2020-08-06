1/1
JOHN LYNCH
JOHN VINCENT LYNCH  
John Lynch, age 86, passed away on June 11, 2020 in Columbus, OH. Born in Jackson Heights, NY, John was raised a man of Catholic faith. He loved living on Capitol Hill, and supported his neighbors, faith community, and the recovery community. John was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Genevieve. He is survived by his son, Edward Lynch and spouse, Jennie, and granddaughter Emma, (Worthington, OH), and daughter, Genevieve (Lynch) Joplin and spouse, Brent, and granddaughters, Genevieve and Hannah (Milwaukie, OR). An online memorial with family was private, no services will be held.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
