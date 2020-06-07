LYTLE John L. Lytle John Leslie Lytle, 86, son of the late Parker Lytle and Nola Pattison Lytle of Indiana, PA, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Shady Grove Hospital. After years of battling Alzheimer's disease, he succumbed to pneumonia shortly after being diagnosed with Covid-19. John is survived by his companion of many years, Ms. Betsy Carter; his three children, John David Lytle (Dianne) of Cincinnati OH, Steven P. Lytle of Silver Spring MD, and Donna Lytle Pfeiffer (Neil Pfeiffer) of Clarksburg MD; and six grandsons, Zac Lytle (Heather), James Lytle, Brock Lytle, Cody Lytle (Amy), Justin Pfeiffer and Patrick Pfeiffer. John was blessed with five great - grandchildren, Roger (deceased), Abigail, Oliver, Parker and Ridge. John was a loyal alumnus of Penn State. He served in the U.S. Army, but his career was with the U.S. Air Force beginning in 1958 at Palm Beach AFB. He achieved the rank of Colonel at a young age. He served in Alaska, followed by Tucson, AZ where he oversaw a critical intercontinental ballistic missile site. He served overseas in Thailand during the Vietnam War and later in multiple German bases including Ramstein. He was the Director of Logistics and Distribution for Kelly AFB in San Antonio, TX where he provided dedicated and uncompromising leadership- making the work force more productive, less costly and more responsive to the needs of the Air Force. After retiring from the military in 1977, John worked for Amtrak's Northeast Corridor project and then at the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority negotiating contracts until he was 75. Until he became physically incapable, John was an avid walker - enjoying many miles daily. He loved traveling, watching sports and spending time with his family. John was an active member of Western Presbyterian Church. He was a man of great faith- helping others in ways that were available to him and always striving to be a contributing Child of God. John will have a full military service at Arlington National Cemetery. In his honor, contributions may be made to Miriam's Kitchen (miriamskitchen.org).John will have a full military service at Arlington National Cemetery. In his honor, contributions may be made to Miriam's Kitchen (miriamskitchen.org).
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.