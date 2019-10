JOHN M. CARTER

July 14, 1959 - October 24, 1997



This year marks something different on the anniversary of John's death. October 24th marks 22 years since John died in the Line of Duty. September 27th John's nephew Jimmy Carter, Jr. graduated from the DC Fire and EMS Dept. Training Academy continuing the Carter Family Legacy that John and Jimmy Sr. started with DC Fire Dept.

Always in our thoughts and hearts.

Love, your family