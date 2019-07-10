

JOHN MacMICHAEL "Skip"

Captain, U.S. Navy (Ret.)



Died July 4, 2019 after a six-year battle with sarcoma cancer. He was born in Norristown, PA, on October 16, 1941, to Edward A. and Mildred MacMichael and grew up in Alexandria VA and Belmont CA. In 1965 he graduated with merit from the United States Naval Academy. His 26-year Naval career as a Surface Warfare Officer afforded him various "at sea" assignments; the most memorable and rewarding were as Commanding Officer of USS Chewaucan (AOG-50) and USS Thomas C. Hart (FF-1092) and participating in Operation El Dorado Canyon in 1986. His final tour was as the first Commanding Officer of Naval Warfare Assessment Center in Corona, CA. Following retirement, he spent the next 23 years working for AMTRAK in the Mechanical & Transportation Departments and for the Inspector General. He frequently said with pride that he "had the honor of riding every major long distance train in the country" as he carried out his assignments. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Jo MacMichael, brother Edward (Anne) MacMichael, Jr., sons John (Marinez) and James (Shannon) MacMichael, and six grandsons: David Maloof, Jacob (Haley), Noah (Noell), John, Ryan, and Brendan MacMichael. The family will receive guests from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 12, 2019 at Demaine Funeral Home on S. Washington St, Alexandria, VA. A Memorial Celebration will be held on July 13 at 2 p.m. at St Luke's Episcopal Church, 8009 Fort Hunt Road, Alexandria VA. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will occur on a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory be made to the V Foundation, Victory over Cancer.