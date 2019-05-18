JOHN W. MAFFAY
"JACK"
Passed from this earth on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Husband of the late Elizabeth K. Maffay for 60 years; father of Doris Freemyer (Denny), Jonathan (Chabe) Maffay, Julie (Doug) Erickson, Russell Maffay and Sheila Maffay-Tuthill (David); brother of Linda "Jill" Clark and Laurie Beynon; also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; Memorial Mass will be held at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church 135 Crescent Road, Greenbelt, MD on Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m.; Memorials in his name may be made to the food pantry at the above named church.