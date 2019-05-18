The Washington Post

Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Memorial Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church
135 Crescent Road
Greenbelt, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JOHN W. MAFFAY  
"JACK"  

Passed from this earth on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Husband of the late Elizabeth K. Maffay for 60 years; father of Doris Freemyer (Denny), Jonathan (Chabe) Maffay, Julie (Doug) Erickson, Russell Maffay and Sheila Maffay-Tuthill (David); brother of Linda "Jill" Clark and Laurie Beynon; also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; Memorial Mass will be held at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church 135 Crescent Road, Greenbelt, MD on Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m.; Memorials in his name may be made to the food pantry at the above named church.

Published in The Washington Post on May 18, 2019
